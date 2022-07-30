TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

