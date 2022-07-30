Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 76.5% in July

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 730 ($8.80) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

