Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 232.4% in July

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

