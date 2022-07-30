Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 232.4% in July

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
Revival Gold Company Profile
