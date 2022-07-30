Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:ULGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

