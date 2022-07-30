Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

