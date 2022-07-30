UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Cut to CHF 17

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

