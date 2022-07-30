Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
