TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.62.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

