Credit Suisse Group Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $72.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 47.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,491.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.