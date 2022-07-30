Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 275.0% in July

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of SEGI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.