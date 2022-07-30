UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Lowered to CHF 18.50 at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

