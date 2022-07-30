Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases By 277.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of RWEOY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $46.51.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.