Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases By 277.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

