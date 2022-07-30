CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 994,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 325,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

