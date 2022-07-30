Craig Hallum Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $69.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Calix stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 4.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Calix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

