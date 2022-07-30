Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given Maintains Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Calix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CALX opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after buying an additional 1,071,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.