Needham & Company LLC Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $63.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

CALX stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

