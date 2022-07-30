Cowen Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $71.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Up 0.2 %

CALX opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.