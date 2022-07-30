Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Koninklijke Philips’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

PHG stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.