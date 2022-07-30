Daniel M. Friedberg Buys 3,242 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $12,838.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,812,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,686.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

QRHC opened at $4.20 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

