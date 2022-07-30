Insider Selling: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) President Sells $15,680.00 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.