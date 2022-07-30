BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Dynatrace stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 257,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

