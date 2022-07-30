Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE TPB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

