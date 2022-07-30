Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Turning Point Brands Stock Down 5.1 %
NYSE TPB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $54.49.
Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
