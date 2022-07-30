Oppenheimer Reaffirms Assumes Rating for Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

Skillsoft stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.