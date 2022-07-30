Wells Fargo & Company Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $30.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

TMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

