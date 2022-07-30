Robert R. Chapman Buys 1,000 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) President Robert R. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,132. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $12.75 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.