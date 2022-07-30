Pamela J. Cramer Sells 901 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $10,523.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

