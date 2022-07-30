Cowen Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPB. TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TPB stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $435.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 386,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

