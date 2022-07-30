Derek Christopher White Buys 50,000 Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Stock

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derek Christopher White bought 50,000 shares of Ascot Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 483,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,230.95.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

AOT stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.