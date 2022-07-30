Oppenheimer Reiterates Initiates Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer reissued their initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.