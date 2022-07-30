Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after buying an additional 106,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

