Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Assumes” Rating for Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Oppenheimer restated their assumes rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 76,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 857,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,689,497.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

