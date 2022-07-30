Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JNPR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

