ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) CFO Sells $12,695.76 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $12,695.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,874.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESAB Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $308,000.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

