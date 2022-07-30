Iridium Communications’ (IRDM) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,471.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

