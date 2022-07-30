Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $608.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.49. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.