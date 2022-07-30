abrdn plc Has $7.78 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,578 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

FITB stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.