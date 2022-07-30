abrdn plc Sells 89,943 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 89,943 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.