abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $153.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

