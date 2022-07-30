Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.34. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

