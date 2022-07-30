abrdn plc Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,762,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

