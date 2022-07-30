abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.