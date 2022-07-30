Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Up 1.8 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

