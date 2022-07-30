Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 867 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.