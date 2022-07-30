Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

