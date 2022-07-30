abrdn plc Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,444 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after purchasing an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,159 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

ABC opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.18. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.