American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.14. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

