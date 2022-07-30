abrdn plc Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVY opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

