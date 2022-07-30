abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Equifax Trading Up 0.7 %

EFX stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.