Arizona State Retirement System Sells 525 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

