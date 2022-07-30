Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,112 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.25 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is 18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.87.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

