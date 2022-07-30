Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Assurant by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

